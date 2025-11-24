Service activities mark NCC Day

Rajamahendravaram: The 77th National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day was observed on a grand scale at Arts College, with cadets taking part in a blood donation camp organised on the campus. The event reflected the cadets’ commitment to community service and public welfare.

Addressing the participants, Lt Dr Esub Basha Shaik highlighted the importance of the NCC in shaping students into disciplined and responsible citizens. He noted that the organisation nurtures leadership, patriotism, and a spirit of service, adding that activities such as blood donation play a crucial role in the overall development of cadets.

College Principal Dr K Ramachandra Rao congratulated the cadets for their active participation and lauded their achievements. He urged them to uphold NCC values and continue serving society with dedication.

As part of the programme, the college cadets also joined an anti-drug awareness cycle rally organised by the district Eagle Club, spreading awareness among the public on the ill effects of drug abuse. Vice-Principal Dr Srirama Murthy and Girls Wing Officer K Anusha were present at the event.