Service, not wealth, defines a lasting legacy

Sri City: Renowned talk show host Kiranprabha delivered an inspiring address on the theme ‘Life’s true fulfilment lies in giving back to the society’ at an event organised by Srivani, the spiritual and literary forum of Sri City, on Saturday.

He reminded the audience that true recognition comes not from wealth but from service, urging everyone to contribute meaningfully while they are hale and hearty, so that future generations remember them for their deeds rather than their possessions.

To illustrate this message, he narrated the lives of extraordinary figures like Gidugu Ramamurthy, Dr Yellapragada Subba Row, Karl Marx and Chuck Feeney among others.