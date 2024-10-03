Service of contract workers of RINL to be resumed

Visakhapatnam : Over4,000 contract workers who were asked not to report for work last week will be reinstated soon as the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is considering steps towards resuming their service. The management of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) cancelled the gate passes of approximately 4,200 contract labourers on September 27.

However, all the contract workers were reinstated in service on September 29 following a new system of gate passes. The union representatives demanded that the management of RINL should restore the old gate passes system instead of issuing temporary gate passes for one month. Responding to them, the management of RINL said in a statement that contract labour passes have been cancelled and they will be restored online at the earliest. Also, the statement said that the biometric data base will also be restored in the system. All the contract labourers working under various contractors in RINL will be resumed for work.