Sessions Judge Kabarthi inaugurates Rayala sports complex

Kurnool: District Principal and Sessions Judge Kabarthi said that athletes should make the best use of the newly constructed Rayala Sports Complex in Kurnool.

The Rayala Sports Complex, located near the Military Colony, was inaugurated by District Principal and Sessions Judge Kabarthi, Medchal District Principal and Sessions Judge Sridevi from Telangana, Kurnool District Collector P Ranjith Basha, and District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Kabarthi expressed happiness over the establishment of the Rayala Sports Complex in Kurnool. He stated that the complex should be managed in a grand manner and encouraged cricket players in the district to take full advantage of the facilities provided.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha also shared his delight over the inauguration of the Rayala Sports Cricket Ground. He expressed gratitude towards MC Beachpalli, his brothers, family members, and Judge Sridevi from Medchal, Telangana, for generously donating approximately 5.5 acres of land for the establishment of the complex. He called upon the district’s cricketers to utilize this valuable resource to the fullest.

District SP Vikrant Patil noted that the establishment of the Rayala Sports Complex would provide a significant opportunity for cricket players in the district.