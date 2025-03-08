Set up CCTV cameras at all areas in Tirupati

Tirupati: Tirupati Smart City MD Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to set up CCTV cameras in all areas in the city for effective traffic management and also to enhance monitoring and vigilance. She said that under integrated command control center and as part of the Smart City project, CCTV cameras are proposed to set up covering the entire city including newly came up localities for various purposes.

This includes efficient traffic management monitoring vehicle movement including corporation vehicles used for garbage transport to check dumping of waste, encroachment of footpath, violation of traffic rules and also any other incidents like crimes.

Mourya wanted the officials to identify the places where cameras have to be set up and to see that cameras are installed as early as possible. SE Syam Sundar, EE Ravi, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, ACP Balaji, Murthy were present.