Seven villages in Kurnool selected for uplift of tribals
With the objective of enhancing the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities, the Central Government has launched the Dharti Aaba Jan Jatiya Gram Utkash Abhiyan, said District Collector P Ranjit Basha in an official statement on Monday.
The initiative aims to transform 63,843 tribal villages across 549 districts in the country. The programme focuses on villages with a population of 500 or more, where at least 50% of the residents belong to tribal communities. The goal is to ensure holistic development of these villages through improved basic infrastructure and upliftment of socio-economic standards.
The Collector noted that the scheme will be implemented through 17 departments, focusing on both individual and community-level infrastructure. Key areas include housing, roads, LPG connections, healthcare, nutrition, education, skill development, electrification, connectivity, and economic empowerment.
In Kurnool district, seven villages have been selected under this scheme. These include Paraman Doddi in Mantralayam, Neraniki and Holagunda in Holagunda Mandal, Kogilathota, Peravali in Maddikera mandal and (Maddikera East) and Hampa village.
Collector Ranjit Basha confirmed that necessary steps are being taken to ensure comprehensive development of these selected villages under the scheme.