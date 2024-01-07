  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Several youth joins in Congress in Kadiri

Several youth joins in Congress in Kadiri
x
Highlights

In an event held today in Kadiri Constituency, several youths including K.S. Shanwaz Gari, the Party State General Secretary Zaheer

In an event held today in Kadiri Constituency, several youths including K.S. Shanwaz Gari, the Party State General Secretary Zaheer, Shakir, Allu, Mubarak, Kiran, Mansoor, Faizan, Irfan, Baba, Sadiq, Babjan, Mastan, Shaikh Mastan, Zubair, Sharif, Kalyan, Owaiz, and others joined Congress party.

The programme was attended by Town President Ashraf, NSUI District Secretary and Coordinator Yarragudi Pawan Kumar, Youth President Akbar, Irfan, and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X