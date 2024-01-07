Live
- 12 killed in Russia's strike on Donetsk region: Ukraine
- Kangana reveals the best thing about being an actor
- Five data entry employees suspended for negligence in duties in Srikakulam
- YSRCP MLC brother murdered in Kurnool
- Balakrishna to tour Hindupuram from today
- Jana Sena demands to complete works of library in Bobbili
- Paritala Sriram continues Padayatra in Dharmavaram on fourth day
- MLC Ramachandraiah flays YSRCP
- Several youth joins in Congress in Kadiri
- CITU president to withdraw ESMA act on Anganwadis
In an event held today in Kadiri Constituency, several youths including K.S. Shanwaz Gari, the Party State General Secretary Zaheer, Shakir, Allu, Mubarak, Kiran, Mansoor, Faizan, Irfan, Baba, Sadiq, Babjan, Mastan, Shaikh Mastan, Zubair, Sharif, Kalyan, Owaiz, and others joined Congress party.
The programme was attended by Town President Ashraf, NSUI District Secretary and Coordinator Yarragudi Pawan Kumar, Youth President Akbar, Irfan, and others.
