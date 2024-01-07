Several youth joins in Congress in Kadiri

In an event held today in Kadiri Constituency, several youths including K.S. Shanwaz Gari, the Party State General Secretary Zaheer, Shakir, Allu, Mubarak, Kiran, Mansoor, Faizan, Irfan, Baba, Sadiq, Babjan, Mastan, Shaikh Mastan, Zubair, Sharif, Kalyan, Owaiz, and others joined Congress party.



The programme was attended by Town President Ashraf, NSUI District Secretary and Coordinator Yarragudi Pawan Kumar, Youth President Akbar, Irfan, and others.