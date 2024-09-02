Severe Flooding Engulfs Vijayawada: Highway Submerged and Boat Travel Required

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is grappling with severe flooding as waters have inundated key areas, including the Kumarripalem center. The floodwaters have spilled onto highways, creating a dire situation where boats are now being used for transportation on roads.

Authorities are actively working to evacuate residents from low-lying areas affected by the flood. Efforts are underway to ensure the safety and relocation of those displaced by the rising waters. Emergency services are providing assistance and coordinating with local agencies to manage the crisis effectively.

The unprecedented flooding has disrupted normal life and transportation, with roadways rendered impassable due to the high water levels. Residents are advised to follow safety instructions and remain vigilant as authorities continue their relief operations.