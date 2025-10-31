Severe Flooding Hits Krishna River and Muneru Stream

Vijayawada: The Krishna River is facing severe flooding as a result of heavy rains upstream, exacerbated by Cyclone Montha. At 6 am on Thursday, the inflow to the Prakasam Barrage recorded 151,700 cusecs, matching the volume released into the sea. However, by 1:45 pm, the outflow surged past 397,000 cusecs, prompting the issuance of the first danger warning.

This was followed by a significant escalation at 6:45 pm when outflow quantities reached 567,000 cusecs, leading to the declaration of a second danger warning. By 8 pm, both inflow and outflow reached 582,710 cusecs, with officials predicting that the flood intensity could exceed 600,000 cusecs. Consequently, water flow into local canals has been curtailed.

In the NTR district, the Muneru stream has also become hazardous, resulting in severe disruptions across 42 villages within the Vatsavai, Nandigama, and Penuganchiprol mandals. Floodwaters surged over the causeway at Penuganchiprol, halting traffic. On Wednesday night, the floodwaters similarly affected the causeway at Lingala in the O Vatsavai mandal, disrupting transport between Chillakallu and Vairala. Additionally, floodwaters inundated the Kashi Vishweswara Swamy temple located at the Penuganchiprol causeway.