Severe Low Pressure Area Triggers Heavy Rains in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

A severe low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to move northward in the next 12 hours, gradually intensifying into a depression. Meteorologists predict that the depression will continue to strengthen over the west-central Bay of Bengal for the next 24 hours.

As a result of this weather system, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with many areas in coastal Andhra experiencing moderate to widespread showers. Additionally, thunderstorms are forecasted for certain regions in the Rayalaseema districts. Coastal winds are expected to blow at speeds of 40-50 km/h.

Since Thursday night, the northern districts of Andhra Pradesh have already been witnessing consistent rainfall. In particular, the Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram districts have been affected, with Visakhapatnam experiencing continuous rain that has led to infrastructure issues, including a collapsed wall in Gopalapatnam Indiranagar. Residents are urged to remain vigilant as weather conditions are likely to worsen in the coming hours