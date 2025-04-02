SFI demands govt fee structure in private schools

Narasapuram: Former district president of the Students Federation of India (SFI) Mucharla Trimurthulu demanded that the government-mandated fee policy be implemented in corporate private schools.

In a protest against the government’s rules, students in a corporate school here squatted on the floor under the auspices of SFI. Speaking at the protest, Trimurthulu said that the school is collecting high fees against the government-mandated fees. For the 2025-26 academic year, they are collecting high fees from parents, ranging from Rs 30,000 from LKG to Rs 55,000 to Rs 75,000 from class 10 students. Parents are worried.

He questioned why each educational institution should charge fees as they wish. He said that a fee price list should be set up in every school so that the parents are clearly informed of the fee policy set by the government.

He said that the officials should form a coordination committee with the students, parents and school management so that the fee policy set by the government is implemented in schools.