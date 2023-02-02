Shaadi Manzil ready for auspicious occasions: Civic chief

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said that all the facilities have been provided in the Shaadi Manzil for the auspicious functions. The commissioner along with the officials inspected the two stages meant for performing marriage, kitchen, dining hall, special rooms for the bride and the groom, storage room of material, lift facility, electricity supply, ventilation and toilets designed as part of the construction of the G+2 building on Wednesday. She directed the officials to clean all the cement and other waste material in the premises and immediately install fire extinguishers on all floors of Shaadi Manzil.

The commissioner said the first auspicious event will be held at the new Shaadi Manzil on the 5th of this month and said that those celebrating auspicious events at Shaadi Manzil will be hosted with state-of-the-art facilities.

The commissioner said the new Shaadi Manzil will be supervised by the staff of the sanitation and sachivalayam amenities wing of the municipal corporation as well as the public health department. SE Sampath Kumar, DE Chandraiah, DEE Nagendra, Public Health EE Ali, AE Madhavi, engineering officials of the Municipal Corporation were present on the occasion.