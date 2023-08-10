Live
Shaadi Thofa benefits 616 couples in Kadapa
Kadapa: District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has said that 616 couples benefited Rs 4.82 crore under the 3rd phase of YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa scheme in the district.
Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that as part of curbing child marriages and encouraging the girls to pursue higher studies, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced the Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa scheme in the state.
He said the government was implementing this scheme by selecting the eligible beneficiaries by crediting the amount in the bank accounts of bride. He said as per norms, eligible can apply within 60 days of getting marriage through online http://gsws-nbm.ap.gov.in. On this occasion, beneficiaries shared their experiences and thanked the CM for his initiative in extending the financial support.