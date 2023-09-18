Shadikhana inaugurated

Guntur: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Affairs Sk Amzath Basha said the government is extending the benefits of welfare schemes to all the eligible irrespective of caste and religion.

He along with Government Chief Whip in the State Legislative Council Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and Ponnuru MLA Kilari Rosaiah on Sunday inaugurated YSR Shadikhana constructed at a cost of Rs 60 lakh in Ponnuru town. Later addressing the meeting, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled more than 95% of the election promises.

The government was committed to the welfare of minorities and solved their problems by appointing the Minorities to important posts and giving priority. He was elected twice to the State Assembly and became deputy chief minister and cited himself as an example. The government introduced ward and village secretariats to render better services to the people.

Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said the welfare schemes introduced by Jagan benefited all sections of society. He urged the eligible to avail the benefits of welfare schemes.

MLA Kilari Rosaiah said so far the government extended benefits of various welfare schemes worth Rs 1600 crore to the beneficiaries during the last four years besides developing the infrastructure in the constituency.

MPTC Sk Nirisha, sarpanch Morampudi, YSRCP leaders were present.