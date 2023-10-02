Shadowgraphy, a new concept for children

Visakhapatnam: It was an unusual Sunday entertainment for the children who came to Visakhapatnam Public Library as they were introduced to shadowgraphy.

The hall reverberated with cheer as Mumbai-based shadowgraphist Rekha Vyas narrated stories, combining it with a puppet show and shadowgraphy in a virtual mode.

At the Miyawaki corner of the library which is meant for children, the virtual session saw them following steps explained by Rekha Vyas, who is also Founder of Pep-Up Studio, and picking up the nuances of shadowgraphy.

Featured jointly by the library and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, children were engrossed in the tales narrated in an impressive manner.

The objective of such sessions is not only to make weekends fun-filled for children but also encourage them to inculcate reading habit.

For children, who participated in the session, hand shandowgraphy was new to them. However, the concept drew their attention and nudged them to project various forms using the technique.