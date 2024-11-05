Shaivite temples packed with devotees

Nellore: All the Shaivite temples across the district were packed with devotees on the occasion first Monday of Karthika Masam.

Temples including Kamakshisametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Jonnavada village of Butchireddypalem mandal, Sri Ganga Parvathi Sametha Udayakaleswara Swamy temple at Gandavaram village of Kodavaluru mandal, Sri GatikaSidheswara Swamy temple in Sidheswaram village of Seetharama Puram mandal, Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Rama Theerdham village of Vidavaluru mandal, Sri Kamakshi Sametha Chandrasekhara Swamy temple at Katepalle village of Koduru mandal, Sangemeswara Swamy temple in Sangam mandal, Sri Visweswara Swamy temple Velupodu village of Dagarthi mandal and many others temples in the city witnessed women lightning Karthika deepam on Monday.

Devotees queued up to have darshan of Lord Shiva and Goddesses Parvathi since wee hours and temples reverberated with Hara Hara Mahadeva Sambho Sankara. Rudrabhikshemwas held in all Shiva temples.