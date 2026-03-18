Diamonds Dazzle at the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

The red carpet at the Academy Awards has long been a showcase of cinematic prestige and fashion excellence. In 2026, it also became a glowing tribute to the timeless allure of natural diamonds. While couture silhouettes and dramatic tailoring commanded attention, it was heritage jewellery—bold, brilliant, and symbolic—that truly defined the evening’s style narrative.

Across the carpet, actors embraced diamonds not just as accessories, but as statements of legacy and artistry. Sculpted collars framed necklines, brooches added sharp sophistication to tailored suits, and high-jewellery sets delivered old-world grandeur with contemporary flair. The pieces reflected more than glamour; they echoed cinema’s enduring legacy—rare, powerful, and everlasting.

Below are the standout diamond moments that lit up Hollywood’s most celebrated night.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Bvlgari High Jewellery

Radiating poise and elegance, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a striking appearance in a flowing white couture gown complemented by a magnificent high-jewellery creation from Bvlgari. The intricate bib-style necklace featured a luminous arrangement of diamonds accented with sapphires and emeralds, forming a regal cascade across the neckline.

The statement piece came from the Italian house’s latest high-jewellery line and elevated her look with refined opulence. The balance between the clean silhouette of her ensemble and the ornate brilliance of the necklace created a memorable red carpet moment—modern yet steeped in tradition.

Charithra Chandran in Chopard Diamonds

Bringing classic glamour with a contemporary twist, Charithra Chandran opted for an emerald strapless gown paired with a dramatic diamond ensemble by Chopard. Her necklace, crafted in white gold, flowed elegantly down her back in a cascade of diamonds—an unexpected detail that turned every step into a visual spectacle.

She completed the look with coordinated diamond earrings and a refined ring, all drawn from the brand’s celebrated fine jewellery collections. The styling blended grace with subtle theatricality, proving that diamonds can command attention without overpowering elegance.

Timothée Chalamet in Cartier Jewels

Known for redefining men’s red carpet fashion, Timothée Chalamet once again leaned into refined experimentation. Wearing a sharply tailored white double-breasted suit, he accented the structured look with a curated selection of Cartier diamond rings.

The jewellery added controlled brilliance—minimal yet impactful—bringing texture and personality to monochrome tailoring. The approach reflected a growing trend among male stars embracing fine jewellery as an essential part of formal styling rather than an afterthought.

Channing Tatum with Tiffany & Co. Iconic Brooch

Channing Tatum chose timeless sophistication in a classic black suit, elevated by one extraordinary piece: Tiffany & Co.’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch. Crafted in platinum and yellow gold, the design featured a striking diamond exceeding 22 carats.

Pinned neatly to his lapel, the brooch delivered vintage Hollywood drama with modern polish. The single accessory proved that one exceptional jewel can define an entire look.

Jessie Buckley in Chanel Fine Jewellery

Fresh from her Best Lead Actress win, Jessie Buckley embraced romantic couture paired with Chanel’s delicate diamond creations. Her off-shoulder gown in rich red and pink tones set the stage for refined sparkle.

She chose a graceful diamond necklace inspired by the brand’s signature motifs, complemented by floral Camélia diamond earrings. The jewellery echoed the house’s heritage design language while enhancing her celebratory presence with soft, feminine brilliance.

Anne Hathaway in Bvlgari Statement Diamonds

Anne Hathaway delivered one of the evening’s most dramatic jewellery moments. Styled in a couture ensemble with classic opera gloves, she adorned herself with extraordinary Bvlgari diamond pieces from the maison’s newest high-jewellery offerings.

Her chandelier earrings shimmered with movement, while a commanding diamond necklace—exceeding 35 carats—featured a striking pear-shaped yellow diamond at its heart. The ensemble fused vintage grandeur with contemporary styling, reaffirming diamonds as the ultimate red carpet centrepiece.

A Night Where Heritage Met Modern Glamour

The 2026 ceremony reaffirmed that while fashion evolves, certain symbols remain eternal. Natural diamonds—formed over billions of years—mirror the permanence of great storytelling and artistic achievement. On Hollywood’s grandest stage, they were more than adornments; they were emblems of legacy, craftsmanship, and timeless allure.