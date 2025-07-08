Live
Shakambari festival begins at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada
The Shakambari festival commenced today (Tuesday) at the Indrakiladri Kanakadurga Ammavari temple in Vijayawada.
The Shakambari festival commenced today (Tuesday) at the Indrakiladri Kanakadurga Ammavari temple in Vijayawada. This annual event, part of the month of Ashadha, will take place from July 8 to 10, showcasing vibrant celebrations over the next three days. The Goddess Durga, in the form of Shakambari Devi, has been adorned with an array of vegetables, adding to the festival’s unique charm.
Devotees from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have flocked to the temple, creating a bustling atmosphere in the surrounding areas. Special queue lines have been established to facilitate smooth access to darshan, with temple authorities implementing measures to ensure a trouble-free experience for all attendees. Many devotees are offering vegetables as donations to the goddess, with the temple grounds beautifully decorated in honour of the occasion.
A series of special pujas are being conducted by Brahmins at the temple. Notable rituals scheduled for today include Vigneswara Puja, Ruthvik Varunam, Punyahavachanam, Akhanda Deeparadhana, and Ankurarpana at 8:00 am. In the evening, Kalasthapan, Agnipratishtapana, Mandaparadhana, Aarti, Mantrapushpam, and Prasad distribution will commence at 4:00 pm.
The local police have ensured heightened security at the Durgamma temple throughout the festival period. To manage the influx of pilgrims, traffic restrictions have been imposed in various areas, and adjustments to online service bookings have been made to accommodate the increased number of visitors.