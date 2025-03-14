Shakti app for women safety: SP

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari district Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore highlighted the advanced safety features of the Shakti App, designed for women’s protection. He urged all women to download the app from the Google Play Store and use it to seek immediate police assistance in times of distress.

During a review meeting with the district technical team, SP Kishore discussed the download, installation, and key features of the app.

Launched by the state government on International Women’s Day, the Shakti App aims to enhance women’s safety. The SP urged every woman and girl with an android phone to register on the app. He explained that in case of emergency, pressing the SOS button would instantly share the user’s location with the nearest police station and the Dial 112 call centre, enabling swift police response.

SP Kishore instructed officials to set up night shelters, one-stop centres, and counselling facilities for women’s protection in each police station jurisdiction. He also directed authorities to accelerate the app registration process among female private employees, college students, DWCRA group members, and working women hostel residents.

Additionally, he announced plans to launch Shakti teams in every sub-division and district headquarters to ensure enhanced women’s safety and security.