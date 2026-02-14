Shankar Babu assumes charge as VPA secretary

Visakhapatnam: M Shankar Babu assumed charge as the secretary of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) here on Friday.

Prior to joining VPA, he served as secretary at Mormugao Port Authority, Goa. He has been transferred and posted as secretary, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, by the Ministry for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Before assuming charge, M Shankar Babu met Roshni Aparanji Korati, Deputy Chairperson of VPA.

Heads of Departments, senior officials and employees of VPA welcomed the new secretary.