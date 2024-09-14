Sharmila demands more aid to flood-hit

Rajamahendravaram: Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila appealed to both the Central and state governments to address the needs of flood victims in a humane and responsible manner.

She spoke to the media at a function hall near Rajanagaram after visiting flood-affected areas in Peddapuram constituency on Thursday, Sharmila criticised the neglect of Yeleru reservoir canal, which she said was a significant factor in the recent floods that inundated thousands of acre. She said that homes were also affected, causing severe disruption to public life. The canal’s repair and modernisation were initially planned by former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, with the foundation stone laid during his tenure. Despite starting the work, it remained incomplete to this day, she noted.

She accused both Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu of failing to advance these critical repairs during their respective tenures as chief ministers. According to her, the only outcome of their governments has been mutual blame, with no substantial benefit to the state. Stating that farmers had claimed loss of Rs 30,000 per acre due to the floods, she criticised Naidu’s promise to provide Rs 10,000 per acre in compensation which is insufficient, arguing that at least Rs 25,000 per acre is necessary to cover debts and losses.

District Congress president T K Visweswara Reddy, district vice-president Martin Luther, general secretary Arigela Aruna Kumari, city Congress president Balepalli Murali, and others accompanied her.