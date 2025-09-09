Sharmila hints at entry of son into politics

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila on Monday dropped a major political hint, announcing that her son Y S Raja Reddy would “definitely enter politics” in Andhra Pradesh at the right time. The statement, made during her visit to Kurnool onion market, is being seen as a clear indication of the YS family’s intent to extend its political legacy in the state.

Sharmila’s remarks sparked immediate political chatter, with leaders and observers viewing them as the first public confirmation of Raja Reddy’s future role in state politics. Even as she made this significant revelation, Sharmila voiced strong concern over the ongoing crisis faced by onion farmers. She said cultivators were investing up to Rs 1.20 lakh per acre but were forced to sell onions at just Rs 600 per quintal, compared to Rs 4,500 per quintal during the previous government’s tenure. “This steep fall has driven farmers to distress, with two even attempting suicide,” she noted.

Urging the TDP-led coalition government to immediately intervene, she demanded the announcement of a minimum support price (MSP) to safeguard farmers from financial ruin.

During the visit, Sharmila interacted with farmers and traders, assuring them that the Congress party would stand firmly by their side.

Local Congress leaders Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav, Jilani Basha, and others accompanied her.