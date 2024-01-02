Live
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
- 10 years of BRS rule pushed State into debt trap: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
- Vigyan Path proposed around Lucknow city
- Suvendu Adhikari may move Calcutta HC against new Bengal home secy's appointment
Just In
Sharmila meets supporters to take a call on merger with Congress
YSRTP President Y. S. Sharmila is holding a crucial meeting with the party leaders here on Tuesday to take a decision on merger with the Congress.
YSRTP President Y. S. Sharmila is holding a crucial meeting with the party leaders here on Tuesday to take a decision on merger with the Congress.
Sharmila will seek views of the party leaders on the Congress party’s offer. She will later leave for Idupulapaya in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh to pay tributes to her father and late chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy at his grave.
She is likely to visit Delhi in a couple of days to hold talks with the Congress leadership.
Looking to revive its fortunes in Andhra Pradesh, the Congress party is trying to lure Sharmila to its rank. She has been reportedly offered the post of state Congress chief and Rajya Sabha membership.
Sharmila is sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled in April-May this year along with Lok Sabha polls.
Sharmila has been holding talks to merge YSRTP with Congress for the last few months. However, this did not materialise before Telangana Assembly elections.
YSRTP did not contest Telangana Assembly elections and extended unconditional support to the Congress party.
Sharmila had said the decision was taken to ensure that there is no split of votes against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
She said it was not an easy decision as she wanted to contest and become MLA and several leaders of her party were also waiting to contest.
Sharmila, who had campaigned actively for YSRCP in 2019 elections, entered Telangana politics and floated YSRTP in 2021 following differences with her brother.
She had also undertaken a padyatra in Telangana and vowed to bring ‘Rajanna Rajyam’, a reference to welfare rule of YSR.