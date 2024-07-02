Live
- Lipi.Game: Bridging cultural heritage with modern technology
- The essential role of entrepreneurship skills in student development
- Work hard, work smartly- You got to keep going
- Hyderabad: Four held in mobile snatching
- Health Minister bats for extensive debate on NEET
- Telangana Govt. Set to Release Job Calendar in Two Weeks
- Hyderabad: Man dies after car overturns on PVNR Expressway
- NEET ROW: Cops thwart students’ bid to besiege Raj Bhavan
- Book on new criminal laws released
- New laws evoke mixed reactions
Just In
Sharmila questions ‘kingmaker’ Naidu’s silence on SCS
Wants AP govt too should follow Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s example by passing a resolution on SCS and put it before Modi govt, which he is propping up
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Monday questioned why NDA ‘kingmaker’ and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is not opening his mouth on Special Category Status(SCS) for the state. She demanded that the TDP chief must answer the people for being tight-lipped on SCS.
“Nitish Kumar resolved and put forth the SCS demand for Bihar before Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) but Naidu is not even opening his mouth on SCS for AP (Andhra Pradesh),” said Sharmila in a press release.
Reminding that Naidu is a ‘kingmaker’ of the NDA government at the Centre, she asked if he “doesn’t know” that capital-less state Andhra Pradesh is “more backward than Bihar”.
“Don’t you remember the days of demanding 15 years status (SCS) and you (Naidu) yourself said that the state regressed 20 years,” said Sharmila.
Further, she wondered why the CM is not ‘threatening’ to withdraw support to the Centre if it doesn’t accord SCS to the state. The PCC chief advised Naidu to adopt a resolution in the Legislative Assembly for the SCS and put forth that demand before the Centre.
Sharmila noted that SCS is the only way forward for the state’s development, but not special packages.