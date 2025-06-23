Sharmila slams Jagan over death of Singayya

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Sunday lashed out at former chief minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the coalition government over the death of Cheeli Singayya (50), who died in a road accident during the visit of the YSRCP chief to the village of Rentapalli near Sattenapalli of Palnadu district.

Singayya died due to injuries in the mishap. Hundreds of YSRCP supporters gathered in the village to see the former CM. Sharmila said the video of the mishap which occurred in the village was very horrible.

She questioned why the ex-CM’s convoy passed even after a villager fell under the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. She wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy waved hands standing on the vehicle side board when permission was given for only 100 people.

She questioned who gave right to Jagan Mohan Reddy to take the lives. Sharmila has questioned is it correct to move on car side board with the covoy and stated it was the total irresponsibility of Jagan.

She held Jagan responsible for the mishap as he was keen on displaying his strength. Sharmila also came down heavily on the police who gave permission for 100 people but not responded when a large crowd gathered during the visit.

She questioned how the police co-operated when a large number of people gathered against the permission granted for only 100 people to visit. Sharmila wondered why the police remained mute spectators when the mishap occurred.

She asked if the State government was imposing all restrictions to only Congress party and recalled that the police prevented several protests and rallies of the Congress party. She demanded the coalition government’s explanation on the death of Singayya and the action taken by the police.

On the other hand, the death of the 50-year=old person during the recent visit of Jagan to Palnadu became a big controversy.

The police are collecting the videos related to the rally and convoy and took the vehicle driver into custody for questioning. The YSRCP has alleged that a malicious campaign was being launched against YS Jagan over the death of Singayya.

The party termed the incident as unfortunate and stated that the Palnadu police have identified that the vehicle involved in the accident was a private vehicle and it was not part of YS Jagan’s convoy.

The YSRCP stated that the driver and owner of the vehicle was identified and interrogated. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Rentapalla village on June 19 for unveiling the statue of YSRCP activist Nagamalleswara Rao who committed suicide. The visit and death of Singayya became a hot topic in the State.