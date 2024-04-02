Sharmila to visit Kadapa today

Kadapa: Congress district president Gundlakunta Sriramulu informed that APCC State chief YS Sharmila Reddy will arrive at the city via special flight from Hyderabad at 1 pm on Tuesday.

At a press conference at party district office here on Monday, he said that Sharmila will visit YSR Ghat at Idupulpaya, Jamaayate Ulima Hind organisation of Kadapa Housing Board at 4 pm, will attend Iftar dinner at Ameen Function Palace at 5:30 pm and will return to Idupulapaya at 8 pm, where she will stay overnight.

The visit is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, with Sharmila Reddy departing from Kadapa airport on a special flight back to Hyderabad.