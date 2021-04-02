Shed apprehensions on safety, efficacy of vaccine: Gandham Chandrudu

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has made a fervent appeal to the general public to shed apprehensions on the safety and efficacy of vaccine and come forward for Covid vaccination.

Participating in the launching of Covid vaccination programme along with MP Gorantla Madhav at the Sri Krishnadevaraya Municipal High School in the 48th ward here on Thursday, Collector Chandrudu said, so far, 1.40 lakh people, who crossed 60 years age have been vaccinated. The remaining age groups will also be covered under the vaccination programme in the next 10 days.

Besides, 56,000 frontline workers have also been covered under the programme. The collector said that he had also taken the Covid vaccine and there is nothing to fear about the adverse effects of the vaccine. In fact, the Chief Minister too has been vaccinated today at Amaravati, he added. He reiterated his appeal to people to shed suspicion and fear of its adverse impact on their health and boldly come forward in the interest of their own health.

He warned that the virus was rebounding and positive cases increasing and impressed on the people to wear facemasks, maintain social distance and avoid going out of their homes unless it is warranted. The government, he said was spending Rs 206 on every vaccine given to the citizens. He said that all sections of people should take advantage of free vaccination programme of the government. Those suffering from health ailments for a long time should first get themselves vaccinated particularly those in the age group of 49-59 years.

The collector also inspected the observation rooms and interacted with the people waiting to be vaccinated along with MP Madhav. Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, speaking on the occasion, assured the people that there was nothing negative about the vaccine and that all including the chief minister and government officials and people's representatives are going for the vaccine.

The programme has been taken up on a campaign mode. He said that AP stood on top in containing the Covid-19 and in handling the virus. The country too occupied a respectable position in handling the virus effectively than many Western countries. He called upon the people to make the programme a success and free the society from the clutches of virus.

Ward councillors Chavva Rajasekhar Reddy, Narasimhulu, joint collector Dr Siri and DMHO additional director Dr Savithri and municipal commissioner Murthy and RDO Gunabhushan were present.