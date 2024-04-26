Sheikh Asif express Confident of Winning Vijayawada West Constituency with Support of Local People

In a recent campaign event held in Vadrupeta area of Vijayawada West constituency, YSR Congress Party candidate Sheikh Asif expressed confidence in winning the upcoming elections with the support of local people. Asif, under the guidance of Mylavaram Ratnakumari Durga Rao, emphasized that he will give the western seat as a gift to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

During the campaign, Asif interacted with residents to understand their issues and concerns. He highlighted that the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena alliance has been troubling the people with their selfish motives. Asif mentioned that the YSRCP government has been providing welfare benefits to the people for the past 58 months, ensuring the self-respect of the beneficiaries.

As the election date approaches, Asif urged the leaders of opposition parties, including Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and BJP, to focus on serving the people instead of causing trouble in the region. With the unwavering support of the local community, Asif is determined to secure victory in the Vijayawada West constituency and continue working towards the development of the area.