Shepherds urged to avail loans from banks

Eluru: The State government is committed to the economic development of sheep and goat breeders, said Kolusu Parthasarathy, Minister for Housing, Information and Public Relations.



He inaugurated an awareness conference of sheep and goat breeders at Gollagudem in Agiripalli mandal on Monday. Vaccines were administered to sheep and goats on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Parthasarathy said that around Rs 500 crore worth meat products were being sold across the State. The Minister said every profession should be respected.

He said that only 10 to 15 per cent of Yadavs are shepherds and only 10 per cent of Kallu Geetha workers are in their profession. If the government lends money for their economic development, they will develop through it.

The Minister said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is a pioneer who developed the information technology sector. This time the Chief Minister has been asked by the Centre to take measures for the development of rural economy.

The Minister pointed out that the Chief Minister has made it clear that the development of the weaker sections, Dalits and professions based on castes will be included in the Vision 2047 activities.

Minister Parthasarathy expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh, the weaker sections and Dalits will surely derive benefit. He urged the shepherds to get into the habit of going to banks and asking for government loans. Stating that sheep rearing is an agriculture-related activity, he warned bankers that neglect of shepherds would not be tolerated.

In the next 5 years, measures will be taken to provide loans of Rs 3 crore to sheep and goat breeders’ associations in Nuzvid constituency, he assured. Under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Scheme, sheds are being provided for sheep and goat rearing, and the sheep and goat breeders should make use of it.

Dr G Nehru Babu, joint director of Animal Husbandry Department, DD N Chandrasekhar, State president of Sheep and Goat Breeders Duddukuri Venkata Krishna, assistant directors of Animal Husbandry Department ADM Venkateswara Rao, B Lakshminarayana, A Rama Rao, Sucharita, many veterinary assistants, community leaders and public representatives participated.

