Shift High Court to Kurnool from Amaravati: Kurnool Bar Association

Kurnool: Advocates of Kurnool Bar Association (KBA) on Thursday took out bike rally and staged a protest in front of the Collectorate demanding that the state government shift High Court to Kurnool from Amaravati.

Addressing the aggrieved protesters, Association president and general secretary M R Krishna and Rangadu said that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Kurnool would be judiciary capital of the state. He also assured that the High Court will be established at Kurnool. Despite the assurance given by the Chief Minister, no steps are being taken, lamented the advocates.

They demanded the government to pass the bill in Assembly for approval and send the approved bill to the Supreme Court and Central government for getting approval. If the state government fails to pass the bill in this Assembly session, then they will intensify the protest in various means till the completion of sessions, they threatened. The advocates further said they would boycott court duties also. No cases would be entertained till such period, stated the advocates. After protest, the advocates met the district collector P Koteswara Rao and submitted a memorandum to him. Prior to the protest, the advocates took out a bike rally from district court to collectorate. State Bar Council member Ravi Guvera, AP High Court RAJAC members Omkar, Badda Lakshmi Narayana, Jayaraj, Subbaiah, Chandrudu, YSRCP legal cell advocate Suvarna Reddy, Sopanna, senior and junior advocates participated in the bike rally and protest.