Shift Telugu Centre from Mysore to Andhra Pradesh: MP Bharat Ram to Centre

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram posed seven questions to Union Minister for Cultural Affairs and Languages Prahlad Singh in the Standing Committee meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The MP questioned the Minister as to why they were not shifting Telugu Centre from Mysore to Andhra Pradesh, though Telugu is given classic language status and demanded for its immediate shifting.

He also questioned Prahlad why the Centre asked the State government to bear 50 per cent share out of Rs 15 crore, the total cost of National Council of Museums Regional Sub-Centre coming up in Rajamahendravaram. He said the Ministry is bearing the entire expenditure for the centre in Almora of Uttarakhand state.

Gandhi Ashramam popularly known as South India Sabarmati Ashram on the banks of Penna river which is in dilapidated condition and asked the Minister to take up repairs immediately. Gandhiji had laid foundation stone to the Ashram on February 7, 1921. He also demanded that the Union government develop Bapu Museums in Vijayawada and Eluru cities.The MP briefed about the fate of 120 historical places in the state identified by Archaeological Survey of India.