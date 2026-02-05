Rs 9,000-cr Rythu Bharosa after municipal polls: CM

Hyderabad: Stating that the Congress government had so far spent Rs 1.1 lakh crore on farmers’ welfare, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the government would disburse Rs 9,000 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for Rabi (Yasangi) season after the municipal polls.

Kicking off Congress’ municipal poll campaign at a public meeting at Miryalaguda on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, “If the women who availed free travel in RTC buses vote for Congress, BJP and BRS candidates will lose their deposits. We are also providing free travel to the women candidates contesting on behalf of BRS and BJP”.

He further said: “We are providing all welfare programs to BRS leaders; we have not shown discrimination anywhere. The children of BRS leaders can also study in the Young India Integrated School we are building”.

CM alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lured people with the promise of building double-bedroom houses. “He was the Chief Minister for ten years and built a farmhouse and Pragathi Bhavan for himself. BRS did not even think about building houses for any poor person,” he said.

On the Indiramma housing scheme, the Chief Minister said that the government was directly depositing the money into the beneficiaries’ accounts, without middlemen or fraud. “Every MLA is requesting us to sanction more Indiramma houses. We are going to sanction new Indiramma houses in the upcoming budget. Nalgonda district is a fluoride-affected area.

A solution to this problem was not found in the past. All the irrigation projects in Nalgonda district were built by the Congress party. The previous Congress government dug the 30-kilometer SLBC tunnel. Due to malice towards Nalgonda district, the SLBC project was not completed by the BRS government”, CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the Municipal Department was under him. “So, developing the municipalities is my responsibility. We will be in power for another eight years. We will transform the municipalities into exemplary models. If Congress wins, it will be the poor people’s victory. For development to happen, the ruling party must win”.

He asked women attending the meeting that before casting their vote, they should remember the fine rice, ration cards, Rythu Bharosa, loan waiver, free bus travel, 70,000 government jobs, and Indiramma houses given by the Congress government. “It is your responsibility to ensure this government wins. The Congress flag will fly over all municipalities and municipal corporations”, CM added.