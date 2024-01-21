Shifting of Krishnapatnam port container terminal to TN is injustice

Nellore: TDP senior leader and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has expressed concern over the shifting of prestigious container terminal of Krishnapatnam port to Tamil Nadu. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that such a proposal would not only result in about one lakh workers of Krishnapatnam port losing their jobs, but also the State will lose a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore.

He disclosed that container terminal in Krishnapatnam port would be closed by the end of January and dry cargo will remain functioning in the port. Finding fault with the government of maintaining stoic silence over the issue, the TDP leader demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to intervene in the matter in the interest of the State.

He said that the turnover of the port was Rs 9 lakh crores during 2014-19 with the export and imports of 6 lakh containers per annum. This gave the government an income of Rs 1,000 crore per annum through State tax. But after the YSRCP government came to power, the turnover decreased to Rs 5 lakh crores as the exports and imports lowered to four lakh containers during 2019-21. Somireddy said that Krishnapatnam is one of major ports, which will compete with Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Mumbai ports in the country. It is highly unfortunate that the State government was acting like a mute spectator, instead of initiating measures, he criticised. He pointed out that it is really a painful that such a reputed port is facing pathetic situation after it was taken over by the Adani Group from Krishnapatnam port company.

The TDP leader further said that Transhipment is allowed from Krishnapatnam port to international ports like Colombo, United States and Singapore. He said that motor parts, white cement, solar panels, furniture, LED bulbs and chemicals are being imported for the companies located in Sri City through Krishnapatnam port. He alleged that Krishnapatnam port is facing tough time after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM as he handed over it to Adani Group. He warned that TDP along with all political parties would launch agitation to save Krishnapatnam port.