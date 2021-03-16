Shoppers spoilt for choice at fashion expo in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Sutra, a two-day exhibition of sarees, dress materials, ethnic wear, garments, hair accessories, bangles and other materials was inaugurated at the a convention hall here on Tuesday. More than 50 exhibitors from many parts of India are participating in the exhibition displaying their best collections.

Sutraa, the Indian fashion exhibition which is a benchmark in luxury exhibitions, recently completed its ten successive years in March 2021. It was launched by two young directors, Monika and Umesh Madhyan following their dream to transform the world of exhibition into a spirit of life through elegant designs from many parts of the world.

Director Monika said Sutraa is the next biggest exhibition for fashion and lifestyle products, it aims at providing hassle-free and enjoyable shopping experience to shoppers especially women by making available the widest range of brands and products from all across the country.

The attempt is to bring the latest fashion to shoppers with an array of the trendiest products available in the country which can be shopped, he said.