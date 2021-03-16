X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Shoppers spoilt for choice at fashion expo in Vijayawada

Woman trying the jewelry in the Sutraa India fashion exhibition in Vijayawada on Tuesday Photo:Ch Venkata Mastan
x

Woman trying the jewelry in the Sutraa India fashion exhibition in Vijayawada on Tuesday Photo:Ch Venkata Mastan

Highlights

Vijayawada: Sutra, a two-day exhibition of sarees, dress materials, ethnic wear, garments, hair accessories, bangles and other materials was inaugurat...

Vijayawada: Sutra, a two-day exhibition of sarees, dress materials, ethnic wear, garments, hair accessories, bangles and other materials was inaugurated at the a convention hall here on Tuesday. More than 50 exhibitors from many parts of India are participating in the exhibition displaying their best collections.

Sutraa, the Indian fashion exhibition which is a benchmark in luxury exhibitions, recently completed its ten successive years in March 2021. It was launched by two young directors, Monika and Umesh Madhyan following their dream to transform the world of exhibition into a spirit of life through elegant designs from many parts of the world.

Director Monika said Sutraa is the next biggest exhibition for fashion and lifestyle products, it aims at providing hassle-free and enjoyable shopping experience to shoppers especially women by making available the widest range of brands and products from all across the country.

The attempt is to bring the latest fashion to shoppers with an array of the trendiest products available in the country which can be shopped, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X