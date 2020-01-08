Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Shops and establishments down shutters in support to Bharath Bandh

Shops and establishments down shutters in support to Bharath Bandh
Highlights

All the banks and insurance companies offices, and business establishments were closed in the response to bandh call given by the trade unions...

Guntur :All the banks and insurance companies offices, and business establishments were closed in the response to bandh call given by the trade unions nationwide bandh opposing anti-labour policies of the BJP led government at the Centre.

All the educational institutions were voluntarily closed and extended support to the bandh.The CPI leaders led by Muppalla NageswaraRao, party district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar stopped the RTC buses at NTR bus stand to register post.

They took out motor bike rally rally and enforced the bandh in the district.The police set up pickets at important important centre to check untoward incidents.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top