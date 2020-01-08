Shops and establishments down shutters in support to Bharath Bandh

Guntur :All the banks and insurance companies offices, and business establishments were closed in the response to bandh call given by the trade unions nationwide bandh opposing anti-labour policies of the BJP led government at the Centre.

All the educational institutions were voluntarily closed and extended support to the bandh.The CPI leaders led by Muppalla NageswaraRao, party district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar stopped the RTC buses at NTR bus stand to register post.

They took out motor bike rally rally and enforced the bandh in the district.The police set up pickets at important important centre to check untoward incidents.