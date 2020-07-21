Shops closed in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: All the business establishments of all categories were closed in the city, as per the call given by Rajamahendravaram Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. The chamber decided to close all shops up to July 27, due to rampant increase of Corona cases in the city. Government, private offices and banks only worked in the city. All the roads wore a deserted look in the city. Grocery, milk and medical shops were exempted.



Meanwhile, Amalapuram Chamber also voluntarily closing shops up to July 27.