Should temples be free of govt control?

The controversy pertaining to the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Mahaprasadam had shaken

the entire nation. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was the first one to propose the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level following controversy over the adulterated ingredients used in making Tirupati Laddu prasadams.

This has sparked a debate on the issue and several seers, Hindu organisations and heads of Hindu religious organisations had also expressed similar view. They also felt that all major temple boards like Tirumala should have their own Goshalas to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products used in prasadam. Team Hans went round seeking opinion of various sections of people on this issue.

The Tirumala temple should establish its own goshala to produce pure ghee. They can also source from ISKCON but should avoid purchasing ghee from private industries. It’s important to respect the sentiments of devotees and maintain the sanctity of offerings. Other major temples should also set up their own goshalas to protect cows. Governments should oversee the independent management of temples by the people and religious organisations. Parasa Jagannadha Rao, Kovvuru

It is high time for seers all over the state to come under one umbrella to bring pressure on the government to free the temples from endowments in the interest of protecting sanctity of the temples. Sanctity in almost all temples is affected only because of endowments department is least bothered over performing rituals as per the Hindu tradition. Appointment of non Hindus in the temple administration should also stop. Goshalas should also be set up by all major temples. If need be, there can be cooperative goshalas for all temples to source milk. Ramayanam Mahesh Swamy, Lalitha Bharadwaja Datha Peetadhipati, Nellore district.

People should have more respect towards Hindu religion. If any unacceptable activity happens at the temple, devotees should come forward to question it and not become silent spectators. By maintaining Goshalas at temples, the quality of ghee used for prasadam preparation will be unadulterated. P Madhusudana Rao, Visakhapatnam

Government should not interfere in the temples’ management and remove temples from the supervision of endowments department immediately. Due to supervision and control of the government, temples trust boards are becoming rehabilitation centres for political leaders. All the major temples like Tirumala, Annavaram, Srisailam, Dwaraka Tirumala and Simhachalam temples should have their own goshalas to produce sufficient cow ghee to be used in the laddus and dhupa, deepa, naivedyam. Siripurapu Sridhar, Guntur

There is no rule that big temples should be under the control of endowments departments. Big temples can be maintained by registered trusts or societies and can be managed by honest people. Many retired government employees, judges and IAS officers can also supervise these temples. Strong laws should be enacted not to sell the temple properties. Having own goshala is also a good thought. BVS Kumar, state co-ordinator, AP Red Cross Society, Vijayawada

By detaching major temples from the endowments department, devotees would be benefited as infrastructure development would take place if the temples are operated by the trust. Caution should be exercised while selecting officials for the devasthanam. B Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam

Many temples like Chilkur Balaji temple are not under the endowments department but are running as per the Agama rules and up to the satisfaction of the devotees. The government should free temples from endowments department. The devotees can run the temples with the advice of Agama experts. Temples should also have their own goshalas. There would be many willing to donate good quality cows. N Krishna Kumari, Ongole

There is no need to remove temples from endowments department control. Instead, the focus should be on strengthening Sanathan Dharma by improving the sanctity of temples, which is the government’s responsibility. The department must consider local opinions in temple development and make decisions accordingly. Having Goshalas is also a good thought. G Narasimha Yadav, Tirupati

Temples should remain under the control of the endowments department. The focus should be on strengthening the current system and addressing its shortcomings. Goshalas must be established at key temples to supply milk and ghee for offerings while protecting cows. A Manjunath, Tirupati

If temple administration has to be transparent, the staff should possess a devotional attitude apart from having a service-oriented mindset. If they become independent there will be a lot of benefits. Kodukula Sriramachandra Murthy, Simhachalam