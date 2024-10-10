Should temples be free of govt control?

Several Hindu temples have valuable properties, and the revenues accrued thereof is being used for various activities by the governments. Either all religious bodies should be brought under government control or all should be free from control and this should include temples. Let all temples be under Hindu Dharmik Parishad and let people manage their temples and protect properties.





B Seenappa, BMS state secretary, Tirupati



Temples should be under governmental control but should be free from political interference. Temple management committees should be filled with those having a deep understanding of Hindu spiritual culture and temple rituals besides strong faith in God. Vested interests should have no place in the committees.





B Saratchandra Sekhar, Jr college principal, Bommasamudram



It is better to hand over the temples to the Peethams or spiritual organisations instead of continuing them under the control of the endowments department. This demand has been there for four decades but successive governments ignored it and public money continues to be wasted. Similarly, all major temples should have own goshalas and they can also supply excess ghee to smaller temples.





Nagarapu Umamaheswara Rao, Nellore city



Temples should work under the trust boards for proper development and growth. But caution must be exercised while appointing the trust board members. People with spiritual flair must be considered for trust. Several temples that fall under the trust are registering progress.





G Ramgopal, a tribal leader, Visakhapatnam



Temples should be given independence and should become free form control of Endowments Department. Devasthanams are neglecting service to the temple and promotion of Hindu culture. The officials are not bothered about following the ‘seva rituals’ as per Agama Sastra and lapses are seeping into the system.





Pudipeddi Sharma, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, Visakhapatnam

