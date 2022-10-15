Showcasing their might, scores take part in 'Visakha Garjana' 

Visakhapatnam: Despite unfavourable weather conditions, a team of artistes perform 'tappeta gullu' as a part of 'Visakha Garjana' as their anklets clink in tandem with the foot-tapping music.

As the much-awaited 'Visakha Garjana' started off from Dr. BR Ambedkar statue, Dabagardens with a peaceful rally, artistes presented a host of folk dance near LIC Building.

As per the schedule, the 3.7-km-long garjana was supposed to begin at 9 a.m. at Dabagardens, garnering people's support from various sections of society.

However, due to the inclement weather, the rally witnessed a delayed start. Following which, those volunteering for the garjana faced inconvenience as they could not reach the venue on time. Wielding umbrellas and placards, raising slogans 'mana Visakha mana rajadhani', scores of people took part in the garjana.

Showcasing their might, students, employees, professionals from various backgrounds along with thousands of volunteers extended support to the trifurcation of capitals favoured strongly by the YSRCP for a distributed development.

Extending support to the rally, Tourism Minister RK Roja said, "Instead of investing lakhs of crores of rupees in Amaravati for making it a sole capital, it would hardly take Rs.10,000 crore for developing Visakhapatnam as the executive capital. There is a need to show JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu the exit door as they obstruct the development of North Andhra but continue to exploit the region to suit their means."

Talking further about Pawan Kalyan, Roja commented that the JSP chief needs the package, while Naidu craves for the power.

Matching up with the aspirations of North Andhra people, Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath mentioned that nothing would stop the garjana from marching ahead as it's the movement taken up by the residents of North Andhra towards development.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Vidadala Rajini, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, former minister Kodali Nani, among others, joined the garjana.