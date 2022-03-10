SHRC issues notice to East Godavari SP, orders for inquiry into youth's suicide

The state human rights commission on Wednesday ordered a full inquiry into the suicide of Kalikrishna Bhagwan, 20, of Mandapeta in East Godavari district. Notices have been issued to East Godavari SP, Ramachandrapuram DSP, Mandapeta CI (now VR), and Mandapeta station officers to inquire with the Additional District SP level officer and tell them what action has been taken in connection with the incident. It directed that a report on the whole affair be submitted by April 11th.



According to a complaint lodged by his girlfriend's mother in a love affair, Mandapeta Town CI Durga Prasad called Kalikrishna Bhagwan to the station and beat him to death. Family members and locals staged a dharna on Tuesday to protest against the police. HRC received the case as Suomoto through media coverage of the incident.

HRC chairman Justice Mandhata Sitaramamurthy, judicial member Dande Subramaniam and non-judicial member G Srinivasa Rao issued the notices, said section officer B Taraka Narasimha Kumar.