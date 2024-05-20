  • Menu
Shrikesh Lathkar new palnadu Collector

Narasaraopet: Balaji Shrikesh Lathkar takes charge as Palnadu district collector at the Collectorate here on Sunday. In-charge collector Syam Prasad welcomed him.

Earlier, he worked as commissioner and director of municipal administration. The Central Election Commission shifted Palnadu district collector Sivasankar Lotheti and directed him to report in the GAD.

