Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th May 2024
- Guntur: Tight security at strong rooms
- Hyderabad: Goons hang out at playgrounds, create nuisance in Old City
- Guntur: Judges inspect Central Jail
- Kishan dubs corporator’s arrest ‘undemocratic’
- Malla Reddy dares Congress to prove land encroachment claims
- SIT teams register cases against accused
- State will support green construction: Bhatti
- Gowthami takes charge as Anantapur SP
- Congress MLA demands sitting judge inquiry into Malla Reddy lands’ dispute
Just In
Shrikesh Lathkar new palnadu Collector
Highlights
Narasaraopet: Balaji Shrikesh Lathkar takes charge as Palnadu district collector at the Collectorate here on Sunday. In-charge collector Syam Prasad...
Narasaraopet: Balaji Shrikesh Lathkar takes charge as Palnadu district collector at the Collectorate here on Sunday. In-charge collector Syam Prasad welcomed him.
Earlier, he worked as commissioner and director of municipal administration. The Central Election Commission shifted Palnadu district collector Sivasankar Lotheti and directed him to report in the GAD.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS