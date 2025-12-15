SI suspended for nexus with extortion gang

Narasaraopet: Chilakaluripet Urban Sub-Inspector of Police Rahmatulla has been placed under suspension after it was found that he had assisted the son of an ASI, who was responsible for a recent road accident that led to the death of five youths at Chilakaluripet Bypass Road on December 4.

Palnadu district SP Krishnarao issued orders to this effect on Sunday. The SP took action after allegations emerged that Rahmatulla supported the ASI’s son and his gang in illegal extortion activities. Police have identified that the SI had taken bribes from the gang. It may be mentioned here that the police arrested five accused in connection with the death of five youths.