Siddharth Luthra to represent Chandrababu in ACB court

Highlights

Noted Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra is going to represent TDP President Chandrababu Naidu when he would be presented before the magistrate of ACB court here on Saturday evening.

Siddharth Luthra represented the TDP leader earlier in many cases in the Supreme Court.

He has arrived here in special plane from Delhi.

