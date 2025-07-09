Siddhartha Academy welcomes 2nd MBA batch

Kanuru (Krishna district): The School of Management of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education launched its second MBA batch on Monday. The inaugural ceremony saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and distinguished guests, underscoring the growing importance of management education.

Dasari Ramakrishna, CEO of Efftronics Systems and prominent industrialist was the chief guest and the guest of honour was Prof Anuradha. Vice-Chancellor of Siddhartha Academy Dr B Venkateswara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr AV Ratna Prasad, Head of the School of Management Dr A Sriram, and Dean Dr A Vithaleswar were also present.

On the occasion, Ramakrishna spoke about the global technological changes and emphasised the continuous learning required by MBA students.

Dr Venkateswara Rao elaborated on the numerous facilities provided by Siddhartha Academy and encouraged students to utilise them effectively. Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Ratna Prasad advised MBA students to not only focus on their curriculum but also continuously study the evolving changes within the industry. Dr Anuradha elaborated on the key aspects MBA students need to learn, emphasising discipline and, crucially, time management.

Dean Dr Vithaleswar encouraged students to develop a questioning mindset.

The programme commenced with a prayer song by MBA student Poojitha and concluded with a vote of thanks by Assistant Professor Dr Pramila.