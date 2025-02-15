Live
Siddhartha student scores 98.85 percentile in JEE (Mains)
Vijayawada: Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha Arts and Science Junior College Principal Chundi Venkateswarlu announced here on Friday that their college students achieved excellent results in the JEE (Mains) 2025 Session-1 results, securing admissions in prestigious engineering institutes across the country.
He expressed happiness that their student D Aditya Durga Prasad achieved 98.85 percentile in JEE Mains during the second year of starting special JEE training in their college’s history.
The Principal stated that experienced faculty were appointed under the college management’s guidance and with the students’ efforts, this success was achieved.
In the felicitation ceremony held at the college, Siddhartha Academy secretary Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, treasurer and college convener Sureddy Venkateswara Rao congratulated the students with bouquets for achieving excellent results in JEE (Mains).
The speakers suggested that other students should take inspiration from these students and prepare well for competitive exams to achieve the best results. Degree College Principal Meka Ramesh, Director Vemuri Baburao, Dean Prof Rajesh Jampala, the faculty and students participated.