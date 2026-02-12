Silk robes presented at Srisailam for Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams

Srisailam: In connection with the Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday evening offered traditional silk robes to the presiding deities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam.

The ceremonial offering forms part of the customary religious observances associated with the annual festival. TTD Deputy Executive Officer M Lokanatham, accompanied by his spouse and officials, presented the silk robes on behalf of the institution.

The TTD delegation was received at the temple Rajagopuram with traditional honours by Temple Trust Board Chairman Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu, Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, Trust Board members, priests and Vedic scholars.

Prior to the offering, special pujas were performed to the silk garments in accordance with temple traditions. The robes were then carried in a ceremonial procession with temple music before being formally offered to the deities.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Deputy Executive Officer said the presentation of silk robes during Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams is an age-old tradition and expressed happiness in continuing the sacred practice.