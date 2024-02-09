Live
Simhachalam temple to introduce digital payments
Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam is introducing a digital payment system at various counters in the shrine.
Soon, swiping machines will be made available for receiving donations offered by devotees in the main areas of the temple. As a step towards this direction, Executive Officer S Srinivasa Murthy interacted with bank officials in order to introduce a digital payment system at the counters for various purposes.
Already, the Endowments Department is working towards providing digital payment services in 175 temples (6A) across the state.
As part of it, HDFC state head Uday Gudipati along with other representatives gave a powerpoint presentation to the EO and trust board members. Also, the temple and bank officials visited the premises and identified key counters.
Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Murthy said that a total of 22 special counters are available for devotees uphill. However, in the first phase, swiping machines will be made available at Annadanam, PRO office and another one inside the temple, the EO informed.
In the second phase, the rest of the areas are being considered, he added. Two swiping machines would be provided for permanent, small donations of Annadanam and another machine for Ghoshala. Donations will be received online at three different counters, the EO mentioned.
Further, the EO informed that the HDFC would provide machines free of charge at the respective online counters. In future, an ATM centre will be made available to the devotees and visitors at the temple premises.