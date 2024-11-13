Since YSRCP Boycotting Assembly Session: Alliance MLAs told to play Opposition role too

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed all MLAs to behave with extra responsibility during the Assembly session.

Addressing the Legislature Party meeting on Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu said that the alliance members must play a dual role in the Assembly since the opposition was behaving in an irresponsible manner by boycotting the sessions. The ruling alliance members should also don the role of opposition and question the Government’s policies, programmes and point out the loopholes in their implementation. He said the members should play a pro-active role, not remain passive cheerleaders. Naidu said this time there were 84 first time MLAs and 34 second time MLAs. Every MLA and MLC irrespective of his experience should thoroughly read the budget documents, understand the problems and requirements of their constituencies and should be well prepared to speak about it and not just say it is a great budget.

Similarly, he said they should study the bills and policies and discuss them in the Assembly. He said the government would make them part of public governance.

Naidu emphasized that the most important thing they needed to keep in mind was the language they use both inside and outside the Assembly. You can criticize the opposition but never use vulgar language and never drag family members into such discussions. This was the mistake the previous regime had committed, and we have seen what the reaction of the people was, he said. “We are in the age of technology where every word we speak reaches people instantly through live telecasts and social media,” he said. Hence, it is necessary that the members should behave with utmost responsibility.

He recalled the days when legislators of all political parties used to discuss issues in the Assembly and Council for hours together. They used to come prepared with data and used to point out the shortcomings, caution the government regarding the impact and give suggestions on how to improve the policies. But now somehow, MLAs had lost that kind of interest and initiative, and the AP Assembly should revive the practice.

Naidu said the speeches of leaders like NTR, Puchalapalli Sundaraiah and host of other stalwarts on budget were available in the library and members should read them. "Unless you have a proper understanding of the subjects and various departments, how will you know the needs of your respective Assembly segments," he said.

Earlier, Naidu along with Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu attended the workshop for MLAs and MLCs.