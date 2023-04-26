Singarayakonda: Man seeks probe into his death certificate

Singarayakonda (Prakasam district): In a strange incident, a man approached Kondapi police to investigate over his death certificate that was submitted in a village secretariat for the sanction of a single-woman pension to his deserted wife. The panchayat secretary, who allegedly issued the death certificate, said that the certificate was fabricated and ready for action if found guilty.

According to Kondapi police, the victim, Kankipati Narayana, is a native of Vennuru village in Kondapi mandal and a 'dappu' artist. His wife Tirupalamma left him in 2011 and went to her parents' home in Kuchipudi village of Marripudi mandal, along with their children. Recently, Tirupalamma applied for the single woman pension at their village secretariat, but they denied her application.

After a few days, she approached the secretariat staff again with the death certificate of her husband Narayana, claiming that he died at NN Kandrika of Vardhineni Palem panchayat in 2011.

However, the secretariat staff found out that the man is alive and taking ration from the government every month. But, afraid of the local leader, the office staff remain silent but kept the application pending.

Meanwhile, Narayana wanted to apply for a pension as a veteran duff artiste and asked a relative for help with the documents. The relative then revealed that his wife already brought a death certificate in his name and provided a copy of it. Narayana was shocked to see his death certificate and demanded the village secretariat staff as to how they issued it. But the staff claimed innocence.

Later, the victim lodged a complaint on his deserted wife and unknown persons, who issued the certificate with Kondapi police.

Meanwhile, NN Kandrika panchayat secretary Pidikiti Venkata Srihari said that he issued three death certificates on the said date but did not issue any in the name of Kankipati Narayana. He said the certificate must be fabricated and stated that he is ready for action if the inquiry by the police or officials proved that he issued the certificate.