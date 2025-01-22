‘Sipareddy’ elected as BJP dist chief again

Nellore: Interestingly, Sipareddy Vamsidhar Reddy, BJP Nellore district president, was again elected for the same post.

Despite three BJP senior leaders - Mogirala Suresh (town president), Gundlapalli Bharath Kumar Yadav (former district president) and Biri Srinivasulu - were in the race for the coveted post.

Surprising everyone, Election Returning Officer Gopisetty Srinivss announced that Sipareddy Vamsidhar Reddy has been elected as the party new district president.

Later speaking to reporters, Vamsidhar Reddy said that he is feeling fortunate to have the opportunity to serve the party for the second time. He thanked State and district leadership for their support in winning the post again and assured to strive hard to stregnthen the party from lower level.

Party State vice-president Vakati Narayana Reddy, State secretary Kandikatla Rajeswari, district secretary Chilaka Praveen, leaders K Anjaneya Reddy and others congratulated Sipareddy.